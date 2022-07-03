APA (NYSE:APA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of APA opened at $35.35 on Friday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40.

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

