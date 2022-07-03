AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Gap Up to $90.64

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $90.64, but opened at $92.89. AppFolio shares last traded at $93.21, with a volume of 117 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.25.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,034,104.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 596,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,000,012.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,325 shares of company stock worth $1,727,004 in the last ninety days. 36.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

