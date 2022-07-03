Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 47,663 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.7% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $248,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.64.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

