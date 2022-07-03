Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Up to $18.08

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.08, but opened at $18.98. Arcellx shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 49 shares.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.61). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares in the company, valued at $107,924,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $77,110,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,317,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,493,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,360,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,012,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

