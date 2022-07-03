Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.08. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,844 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after buying an additional 2,665,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,608,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,940,000 after buying an additional 773,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,430,000 after buying an additional 271,826 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

