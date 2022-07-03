Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up to $21.31

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.31, but opened at $21.83. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 1,395 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $6,893,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 886,167 shares of company stock worth $18,549,511. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 69.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,809,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 110,997 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.