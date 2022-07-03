Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Gap Up to $16.68

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $17.49. Aris Water Solutions shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 456 shares traded.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.87 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

