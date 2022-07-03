Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 8,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $158,554.47. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,972.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.