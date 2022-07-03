Arlington Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.64.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $138.93 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $160.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

