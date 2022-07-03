Arlington Partners LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,510 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.5% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.69.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.