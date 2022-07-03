Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $164.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

