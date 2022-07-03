ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 52-Week Low at $452.00

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $452.00 and last traded at $456.42, with a volume of 10737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $475.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

