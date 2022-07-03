Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS ATASY opened at $11.70 on Friday. Atlantia has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upped their price target on Atlantia from €22.00 ($23.40) to €23.00 ($24.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atlantia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group downgraded Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €20.00 ($21.28) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

