ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 12,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 474,315 shares.The stock last traded at $3.17 and had previously closed at $2.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $348.07 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ATRenew by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

