ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 12,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 474,315 shares.The stock last traded at $3.17 and had previously closed at $2.99.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $348.07 million during the quarter.
ATRenew Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
