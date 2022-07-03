Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $259.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.65 and a 200-day moving average of $290.69.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

