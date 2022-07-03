Avity Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,261.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,563.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

