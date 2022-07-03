Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 3.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after acquiring an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $279.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.