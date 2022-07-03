Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $501,229,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $140,730,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,243,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,138,781 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.32.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.