Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Position Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.32.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock worth $2,489,138,781. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

