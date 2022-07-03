Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $89.10

Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.10 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 89.10 ($1.09), with a volume of 3733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.20 ($1.14).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.53) to GBX 110 ($1.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.78) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.28. The firm has a market cap of £541.76 million and a P/E ratio of 935.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24.

In related news, insider Jane Ann Lodge bought 50,000 shares of Bakkavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($61,342.17).

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

