Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Bancroft Fund worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCV. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bancroft Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancroft Fund by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Shares of Bancroft Fund stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

About Bancroft Fund (Get Rating)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.