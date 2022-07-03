Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,715 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

