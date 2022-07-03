Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €57.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €57.00 ($60.64) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($70.21) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

BAS opened at €41.27 ($43.90) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. Basf has a 1 year low of €41.08 ($43.70) and a 1 year high of €69.52 ($73.96). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.98.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

