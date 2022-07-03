Baugh & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.9% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.24.

Chevron stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

