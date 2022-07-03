Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAX opened at $65.49 on Friday. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 55.50%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

