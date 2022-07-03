BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.10.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NYSE:BCE opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $59.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 109.65%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
