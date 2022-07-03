Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Down to $2.74

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.64. Benson Hill shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 5,183 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHIL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.
About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
