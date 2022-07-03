Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Down to $2.74

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.64. Benson Hill shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 5,183 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $92.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHIL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.