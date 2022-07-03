BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Down to $56.18

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.18, but opened at $53.97. BHP Group shares last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 41,652 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($32.39) to GBX 2,590 ($31.78) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,400 ($29.44) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,000 ($36.81) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,714.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

