Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.91

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.91 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 1,297 ($15.91), with a volume of 359309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,312 ($16.10).

BYG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($13.99) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.40) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($16.87) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.63) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Yellow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,574.17 ($19.31).

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,309.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,440.95. The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.40 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $20.60. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

