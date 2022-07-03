Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($44.68) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on Bilfinger in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of GBF opened at €29.04 ($30.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.27. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of €22.92 ($24.38) and a 12 month high of €39.44 ($41.96).

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

