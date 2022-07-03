Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BFLBY opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

About Bilfinger (Get Rating)

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.