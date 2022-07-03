Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $504.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $353.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $318.07 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

