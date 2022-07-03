BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $180.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) received a $180.00 price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.57.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $157.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

