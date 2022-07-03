BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period.
NYSE:BIT opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.21.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
