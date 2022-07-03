BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 3,064 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.84. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

