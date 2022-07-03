BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $16.76 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average of $211.78.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.