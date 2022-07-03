BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $21.04 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.4% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.10. The company has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

