Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up to $2.36

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.43. Blend Labs shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 33,147 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $530.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.