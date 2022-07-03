BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a €64.30 ($68.40) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

EPA BNP opened at €45.31 ($48.20) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.86. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($60.89) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($73.59).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.