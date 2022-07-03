Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in June

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BNEFF stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 67.59%. The company had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNEFF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

