Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $105.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $90.60 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $87.61 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.66.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

