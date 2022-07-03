Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $333,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,456.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,250. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $152,629,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

