Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in BOX were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 130,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,249,800. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.79 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

