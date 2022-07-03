Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Update

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Shares of BYDGF opened at $107.89 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYDGF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.25.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

