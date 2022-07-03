BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 420 by Jefferies Financial Group

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 420 ($5.15) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 144.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BP.B. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.40) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.52) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.26) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.52) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.77) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

BP.B opened at GBX 172 ($2.11) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.41. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 168 ($2.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 197 ($2.42). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 177.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

