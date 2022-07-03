Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.86

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 1441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 160.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 10.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54,015 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
