Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.86

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 1441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 156.07%. On average, analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 160.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 10.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54,015 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

