Brokerages Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) PT at $41.50

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,633 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,453,000 after acquiring an additional 720,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,599,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.
About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
