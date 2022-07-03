Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.39

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 7528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $677.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,945 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,151.7% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,301,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,084 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

