Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) & MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Critical Review

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and MediaAlpha, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A MediaAlpha 0 3 1 0 2.25

MediaAlpha has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 79.88%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and MediaAlpha’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.07 -$44.00 million N/A N/A MediaAlpha $645.27 million 0.98 -$5.28 million ($0.38) -27.21

MediaAlpha has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 1.05% 5.99% 1.06% MediaAlpha -2.06% N/A -3.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. MediaAlpha, Inc. is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.