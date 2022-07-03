Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms Buy Rating for Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.29.

About Antibe Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

