Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms Buy Rating for Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.29.
About Antibe Therapeutics
